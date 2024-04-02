Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer Talks Rudely With Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. As seen so far, Nidhi gets jealous of Karan and Preeta’s friendship, and she thinks about doing something, or else they will unite again. On the other hand, Mahesh bashes Rajveer for poor attention and carelessness.

Soon, Palki gets Kavya ready for her mehendi ceremony. While Kavya feels nervous, Palki comforts her by saying this happens to every girl before the marriage. But once you are married, a beautiful life ahead is waiting for you. On the other hand, Varun meets an unknown woman during the wedding festivities.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1824 2nd April 2024 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, you will see that Rakhi tells Baani and Kareena that if Preeta breaks Kavya’s marriage, she won’t get a chance to stay in the house anymore.

On the other hand, Palki’s mother advises her to be with Rajveer because she has noticed that Rajveer doesn’t pay attention to her anymore. This makes Palki feel sad, so she goes to talk with Rajveer. But Rajveer rudely denies talking about this topic because it is leading in the wrong direction.

