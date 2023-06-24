Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer's arrest

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Nidhi speaks to Shaurya and instigates him against the Luthra family. Shaurya promises Nidhi that if Rajveer is not arrested, he will leave the Luthra house. Nidhi gets happy with Shaurya’s statement. Later, Nidhi gets a call from the contract killer, who reveals that he has killed Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and happy at the same time.

Police nab Raja and the entire family gathers. Police revealed to the family that Raja was hired to attempt murder. They get shocked and start beating Raja to reveal the truth. Soon, he makes a revelation and says that he was hired by one of the family members to kill a person. Nidhi, who has hired him, gets shocked by his revelation. As soon as he decides to reveal the name, Raja falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Nidhi decides to distract all from the contract killer; hence she asks the police to arrest Rajveer. However, Rakhi steps in to save Rajveer from getting arrested. Rakhi reveals how Rajveer’s maasi saved Shaurya from jail; hence they should also protect Rajveer. With this, Rakhi manages to prevent Rajveer from being taken into custody, leaving everyone surprised and curious about her motive.

Will Rakhi’s actions have unforeseen consequences, or will her decision be a turning point in the story?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!