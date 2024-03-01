Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi’s hatred for Preeta shocks Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Meanwhile, Rajveer gets a call from the man with whom he joined hands to seek revenge from Karan. However, Rajveer makes a smart plan wherein he decides to use Shaurya as his pawn to seek revenge from Karan. He decides to involve Shaurya in Karan’s huge project and then destroy their business. For his plan, Rajveer also challenge Shaurya to show Karan his worth.

Kavya finds out from Girish that the shoes which were seen in the CCTV footage belonged to Shaurya. She understands that the person who misbehaved with Palki was Shaurya. Kavya gets angry and confronts Shaurya. The latter agrees to being involved and reveals his motive behind the same. He reveals his hatred towards Rajveer pushed him to do so.

In the coming episode, Rakhi overhears Karan talking to a doctor and gets worried. She learns from Kareena that while she was in hospital, Karan was shot and his life was in danger. Kareena also reveals that Karan was shot while saving Preeta and instigates Rakhi against Preeta. Rakhi gets angry and blames Preeta for everything wrong in the family. Soon, Rakhi warns Karan to stay away from Preeta and Karan gets shocked seeing Rakhi’s hatred for Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1793 29 February 2024 Written Episode Update

