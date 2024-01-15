Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya accepts allegations in court room

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan organizes a press conference at his house to prove Shaurya’s innocence in front of the media. However, at the conference, Nidhi bribes the inspector Surya, who had arrested Shaurya. Though, he says anything to her but soon in front of the entire guest he reveals that Nidhi tried to give him bribe. Karan and the Luthra family get shocked by the inspector’s allegations.

Rakhi comes to Nidhi’s rescue and reveals that she was the one who asked Nidhi to give bribe and she is the actual culprit. The inspector orders his team to arrest Rakhi. However, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Mahesh intervene. They soon have a scuffle with the police team and Surya gets angry. He then orders to arrest all three of them – Karan and his parents.

In the coming episode, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to the police station along with a lawyers and gets Karan, Rakhi and Mahesh bailed out. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) goes to meet Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and questions him about the allegations. Shaurya accepts his crime in front of Preeta. This shocks the latter and she slaps Shaurya. Preeta makes Shaurya realize his mistakes and he feels ashamed. Soon, during the court hearing Shaurya accepts all allegations laid on him.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1749 14 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Rakhi comes to Nidhi’s rescue and reveals that she was the one who asked Nidhi to give bribe and she is the actual culprit. The inspector orders his team to arrest Rakhi.