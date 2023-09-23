Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi

Shaurya challenges Rajveer that this year he will break the dahi handi. However, Palki mentions that no one can beat Rajveer and like every year, it will be Rajveer who will break the dahi handi in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 12:07:04
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets worried when she overhears Karan telling Rishabh that he met Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Hence, Srishti takes a step and asks Preeta to change her outfit so that no one recognizes her. While the two go to a room, Preeta bumps into Kavya and feels her mother’s presence. Preeta also senses a connection with Kavya. Soon, Kavya gets emotional but Srishti takes Preeta away. Kavya reveals to Rajveer about the same and mentions that she felt like she met her mother.

Preeta and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime. Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

In the coming episode, the Janmashtami celebration continues in Luthra house wherein Rajveer and Shaurya get into a competitive spirit. While Shaurya challenges Rajveer that this year he will break the dahi handi. However, Palki mentions that no one can beat Rajveer, and like every year, it will be Rajveer who will break the dahi handi.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1658 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya challenges Rajveer that this year he will break the dahi handi. However, Palki mentions that no one can beat Rajveer and like every year, it will be Rajveer who will break the dahi handi. Check out the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam 854497
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir 854493
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck 854200
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife
#GaneshChaturthi2023: 853958
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini vows to destroy Radha 853862
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini vows to destroy Radha

Latest Stories

Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan 854151
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos] 854383
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos]
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees 854449
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs 854441
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs
Flex your crop tops with swag like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair [Photos] 854406
Flex your crop tops with swag like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair [Photos]
Sonakshi Sinha's Printed Leaf Bohemian Kurta Pajama With Oxidised Accessories Is Everyday Comfort Style 853540
Sonakshi Sinha’s Printed Leaf Bohemian Kurta Pajama With Oxidised Accessories Is Everyday Comfort Style
Read Latest News