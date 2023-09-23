Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets worried when she overhears Karan telling Rishabh that he met Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Hence, Srishti takes a step and asks Preeta to change her outfit so that no one recognizes her. While the two go to a room, Preeta bumps into Kavya and feels her mother’s presence. Preeta also senses a connection with Kavya. Soon, Kavya gets emotional but Srishti takes Preeta away. Kavya reveals to Rajveer about the same and mentions that she felt like she met her mother.

Preeta and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime. Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

In the coming episode, the Janmashtami celebration continues in Luthra house wherein Rajveer and Shaurya get into a competitive spirit. While Shaurya challenges Rajveer that this year he will break the dahi handi. However, Palki mentions that no one can beat Rajveer, and like every year, it will be Rajveer who will break the dahi handi.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1658 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

