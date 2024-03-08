Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya calls Preeta ‘naukrani’, Rajveer gets angry

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan goes to the hospital and asks the doctor to send a physiotherapist for his Dadi. The doctor asks Karan to be tension free and soon goes to inform Preeta that she has to visit a place for a patient treatment. Preeta takes the address and returns home. Gurpreet informs her that the address belongs to Luthra house.

Preeta gets happy as she remembers that there is Mahashivratri celebration at their place. Preeta gets ready and goes to Luthra house. Rakhi, Kareena, Nidhi and Dadi get angry after Preeta’s entry and go to their room. Karan follows them and tries to speak to them. Soon, Karan reveals to the entire family that Preeta has lost her memory and she doesn’t remember her past. Hence, he has got her into the house for Dadi’s treatment. Rakhi, Kareena, Dadi and Nidhi get shocked to know the truth.

In the coming episode, Shaurya is angry with Rajveer as he feels that the latter has purposely lost the big project to seek revenge. He shares the same with Karan but he refuses to believe Shaurya. Later, Shaurya goes and confront Rajveer. Soon, they get into a fight wherein Shaurya calls Rajveer naukar and his maasi Preeta ‘naukrani’. Rajveer gets angry and beats Shaurya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1800 7 March 2024 Written Episode Update

