Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets arrested after being caught red handed with drugs

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya and Shanaya get engaged. Preeta and Karan fail to meet each other again as Mohit and Gurpreet take Preeta home. On the other hand, Shaurya, who is in need of money, decides to steal it from Karan’s locker. He goes to Karan’s room at night and steals money from his locker. He successfully does so and as he begins to leave Karan’s room, the latter wakes up. However, Shaurya hides behind the couch.

Palki comes to Rajveer’s house to talk to him at night. She manages to get in via the balcony. Soon, she reveals to Rajveer that she is angry with him as he left her alone at Luthra house and returned home after the roka. Rajveer apologizes to Palki and later try to make her happy. Soon, Rajveer gets romantic with her and kisses her hand. However, their romantic moment is interrupted by Gurpreet.

In the coming episode, Shaurya buys drugs with the stolen money from Karan’s room. He plans to put those huge quantity drugs in Rajveer’s cabin and jacket so that police finds him guilty and arrest him. However, Shaurya’s plan backfires when police arrive at Luthra company in casual clothes and unfortunately Sandy and Shaurya are caught red handed with drugs in front of them. Police soon arrest them and informs Karan about Shaurya’s ill practice.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1724 19 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Rajveer apologizes to Palki as she gets angry with him and later try to make her happy. Soon, Rajveer gets romantic with her and kisses her hand