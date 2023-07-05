Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets shocked to see Rajveer at Luthra company

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rishabh and Karan talk about Kavya’s return. While talking, Rishabh mentions that with Kavya’s return to the house, it seems that Preeta has come home. While Karan feels happy, Nidhi overhears their conversation and feels jealous. On the other hand, Mohit, who knows about Rajveer’s mission, fully supports him. And tells Rajveer that he should regain his mother’s respect with whatever means he can.

Rajveer prepares for his new job. Preeta, happy for him, showers his blessings and good wishes before he sets off. Rajveer’s dedication and skills have impressed everyone, including Karan, who informs Rishabh about his decision to hire Rajveer for an important role in their business. Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer. Rishabh, pleased with Karan’s choice, expresses his happiness.

In the coming episode, Karan welcomes Rajveer into the company. Soon, Shaurya stumbles upon Rajveer’s presence and is taken aback by the revelation. Unable to contain his astonishment, Shaurya confronts Rajveer, seeking answers about his sudden appearance. As the tension builds, Rajveer finally reveals that Karan himself has appointed him. The revelation sent shockwaves through Shaurya.

Will Shaurya throw Rajveer out of the company?

