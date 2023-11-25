Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya plans to get Rajveer arrested

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya’s wedding getting fixed. The ladies in the Luthra family met the Khurana family and finalized Shaurya and Shanaya’s wedding. As we know, Shaurya is in love with Palki and wants to marry her. However, we have seen that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) are in love.

The Luthra family, especially Rakhi wanted to meet Rajveer’s mother so that she could finalize their marriage and have their roka too along with Shaurya and Shanaya’s. We talked about the hit-and-miss moment that will be created with the wedding festivities.

The coming episode will see Shaurya being angry at his marriage getting fixed with Shanaya. He will want to marry Palki by hook or by crook. He will decide to plan against Rajveer. He will plan to keep drugs in Rajveer’s house and get him arrested on a drug charge.

Shaurya will be seen planning his next move to trap Rajveer with his friends.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1701 24th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya fought with his father Karan for being biased towards Rajveer and not him. Karan scolded Shaurya for not being as responsible as Rajveer was.

Will Shaurya plant drugs in Rajveer’s house?

Kundali Bhagya which started off as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya has had a great run. The show earlier started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads. Later, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj in the show. Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap post which Shraddha Arya got retained. New actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined Shraddha and Shakti Arora who now plays the role of Karan Luthra.