Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to accept Rajveer as his brother

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki gets angry at Shaurya for stooping so low to seek revenge from Rajveer. Shaurya reveals that Palki doesn’t deserve Rajveer. However, Palki warns him to not pass his judgement and asks him to stay out of her matter. While everyone doubts him, Sandy comes and saves Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer still refuses to believe that Shaurya is innocent.

Karan is at the hospital wherein he is waiting for the DNA results. He overhears Srishti being admitted and confronts Preeta about the same. On the other hand, the doctor comes with the result and takes Karan along. Soon, he hands over the report to Karan and the latter sees it. He gets surprised to see that the DNA have matched and Karan learns that Rajveer is his son Rudra.

In the coming episode, Karan gets emotional and hugs Preeta. He drops Preeta at home and goes to the party to confront Rajveer. In front of the guests, Karan confronts Rajveer asking why he had hidden the truth. Meanwhile, Shaurya gets angry as Karan calls Rajveer his son. Soon, Shaurya refuses to accept Rajveer as his brother.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1783 17 February 2024 Written Episode Update

