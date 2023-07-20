Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking arrest of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the crime that he never did commit. As we know, Nidhi and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) worked out the plan to trap Rajveer. They wanted to prove him wrong as he was gaining a lot of attention and comfort at home and in the office.

Now with Rajveer behind bars, we saw how Preeta (Shraddha Arya) ran after him, and cried that he has not committed any crime. We saw how Kavya was pained by the arrest of Rajveer. She was seen asking her family if their family will turn their back even if Shaurya committed such a crime.

The coming episode will see Shaurya coming to meet Rajveer in jail. Shaurya will be at his aggressive best as usual. He will be seen threatening Rajveer. He will tell Rajveer that he is sure to go inside jail for a 10 years of crime. He will also tell Rajveer that he wants to reopen the case where he tried to kill him.

How will Rajveer get saved from this big trap?

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been one long-running show, which started off as the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads initially. Now, the story has taken a generation leap. It has Shraddha Arya continuing. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali play the new leads.

