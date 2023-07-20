ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Shaurya coming to meet Rajveer in jail. Shaurya will threaten Rajveer and see to it that he is sentenced for a big crime.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 12:24:33
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer 835331

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking arrest of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the crime that he never did commit. As we know, Nidhi and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) worked out the plan to trap Rajveer. They wanted to prove him wrong as he was gaining a lot of attention and comfort at home and in the office.

Now with Rajveer behind bars, we saw how Preeta (Shraddha Arya) ran after him, and cried that he has not committed any crime. We saw how Kavya was pained by the arrest of Rajveer. She was seen asking her family if their family will turn their back even if Shaurya committed such a crime.

The coming episode will see Shaurya coming to meet Rajveer in jail. Shaurya will be at his aggressive best as usual. He will be seen threatening Rajveer. He will tell Rajveer that he is sure to go inside jail for a 10 years of crime. He will also tell Rajveer that he wants to reopen the case where he tried to kill him.

How will Rajveer get saved from this big trap?

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been one long-running show, which started off as the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads initially. Now, the story has taken a generation leap. It has Shraddha Arya continuing. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali play the new leads.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir's behaviour raises concern 835326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s behaviour raises concern
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu 835313
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty 835095
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth 835093
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue 835087
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran’s rescue
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London 835085
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London
Latest Stories
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’ 835327
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’
Shiny Doshi Bids 'Farewell' To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here 835317
Shiny Doshi Bids ‘Farewell’ To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns “Student of the Year” into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion 835310
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details 835309
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments 835265
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments
Read Latest News