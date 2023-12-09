Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya’s love confession for Palki turns out to be his dream

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) informs Rajveer a special kadha recipe which will help in recovery. Rakhi decides to prepare kadha for Dadi so that her health can be stable. On the other hand, one police personnel witnesses Sandy and Shaurya running away. He understands them as the two guys who were carrying drugs with them. The police personnel run to catch them but they manage to flee by fooling him.

Shaurya and Shanaya get ready for their engagement ceremony post Palki and Rajveer. However, as Palki helps Shanaya in getting ready, Shaurya witnesses them. Instead of looking at Shanaya, Shaurya continuously stares at Palki. Nidhi witnesses Shaurya’s behaviour and understands that he is head over heels in love with Palki.

In the coming episode, Shaurya comes for his engagements with Shanaya. However, Shaurya holds Palki’s hand which shocks her. Soon, Shaurya confesses his love for Palki and reveals that he will only marry Palki. Rajveer, Karan and the entire family get shocked by Shaurya’s confession. Soon, it is revealed that it is Shaurya’s dream.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1713 8 December 2023 Written Episode Update

