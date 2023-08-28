Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti learns about Nidhi being Preeta’s attacker

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Nilesh comes to Preeta’s room to inject poison into her body as part of Nidhi’s plan to kill her. However, before Nilesh can inject, Karan sees him via the small glass on the door. Soon, he tries to enter the room but Nilesh hides Preeta’s face and stops him from meeting Preeta. Nilesh lies to Karan and reveals that it is his sister who is unwell.

As Nilesh fails to kill Preeta, Nidhi disguises himself as a doctor and enters her room. She decides to inject the poisonous injection. However, before Nidhi can inject, Preeta wakes up and holds Nidhi’s hand. She tries to remove Nidhi’s mask to see her face but fails to do so. They have a hustle and Nidhi tries to run away. Soon, police enter Preeta’s room and try to catch Nidhi but she manages to escape and Preeta falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Preeta reveals to Srishti (Anjum Faikh) that she was attacked by some lady. However, Srishti calms her down and takes her home. Now, Srishti learns that it was Nidhi who attacked Preeta as she has seen her in the hospital. Soon, Srishti comes to Luthra house and warns Nidhi to stay away from her family. Nidhi gets scared as Srishti threatens to expose her.

What will happen next? Will Srishti and Luthra family come face to face?

