Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti learns about Rajveer’s arrest drama

Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out interesting updates. As per the plot, Karan is overwhelmed with emotions as he deeply misses Preeta at Kavya’s roka ceremony. Memories of their past moments together flood his mind, and he envisions an intimate dance with Preeta, longing for her presence by his side.

Later, Nidhi sends Rajveer to get a client’s money and Shaurya follows him. When he takes money, Nidhi puts robbery allegations on Rajveer. Rakhi calls Karan when Nidhi does not let her stop the police from arresting Rajveer. Preeta arrives at the Luthra Mansion but fails to stop police. Later, Preeta is rushed to a hospital after her car accident. Srishti arrives at Gurpreet’s house to help Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and feels pleased to meet Palki.

In the coming episode, Srishti tries to find Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) at the house. However, when she fails to locate him, she questions Palki. The latter lies to Srishti. Later, Srishti gets a call from police station wherein he reveals to her that he had joined Karan’s company to seek revenge from him. However, they got him arrested in robbery allegations. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets shocked to know the truth.

Will Srishti save Rajveer?

