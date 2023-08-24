Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti refuses to recognize 'changed' Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Preeta go to the temple. While they leave and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses them coming out. She calls the henchman and informs him to kill the lady in red saree (Preeta). The henchman drives his car toward her and hits Preeta. The latter falls down unconscious and Srishti gets shocked to see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) injured. Srishti rushes him to the hospital.

On the other hand, the show witnesses Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday entering to promote their movie Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann and Ananya during their visit to Luthra house give Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) love advice. The two listen to their advice and agree to follow it.

In the coming episode, Srishti and Karan find themselves unexpectedly reunited at the hospital. Astonishingly, Karan discloses his true identity as Karan Luthra, but shocks Srishti by revealing that he underwent facial surgery which altered his appearance. An intense confrontation follows, as Karan presses Srishti for information about Preeta. However, Srishti adamantly rejects the idea that he could be Karan and denies any knowledge of him.

What will happen next? Will Karan meet Preeta?

