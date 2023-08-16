Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti saves Preeta from accident

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Dadi receives the thoughtful suggestion to enlist a full-time nurse. Responding promptly, the Luthra family contacts Palki to assist. Accompanied by her sister Shanaya, Palki (Sana Sayyad) arrives at the Luthra mansion, where Shanaya is captivated by its grandeur. Upon meeting Kavya, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and her as they engage in lively conversation.

Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) converse fiercely with Nidhi and the latter leaves. Soon, Srishti notices Karan (Shakti Anand) standing behind her. The former gets worried and drags Preeta. Karan sees Srishti, wonders who the other lady is, and thinks about Preeta. Karan dodges her to meet Preeta. However, Srishti drags Preeta inside the auto and vanishes from the temple. Karan feels upset as his reunion with Preeta fails.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti go to the temple again the next day. However, this time Nidhi plans to end Preeta’s life. Hence, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) plans Preeta’s accident. While Preeta and Srishti come outside the temple, and Preeta tries to cross the road. Nidhi’s henchmen do rash driving to kill Preeta. However, Srishti witnesses a truck coming towards Preeta, pushing her way and saving her life.

What will happen next? Will Srishti find out this to be Preeta’s plan?

