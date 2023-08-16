ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti saves Preeta from accident

Preeta tries to cross the road. Nidhi’s henchmen does rash driving to kill Preeta. However, Srishti witnesses a truck coming towards Preeta and saves her life in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 12:13:58
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Dadi receives the thoughtful suggestion to enlist a full-time nurse. Responding promptly, the Luthra family contacts Palki to assist. Accompanied by her sister Shanaya, Palki (Sana Sayyad) arrives at the Luthra mansion, where Shanaya is captivated by its grandeur. Upon meeting Kavya, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and her as they engage in lively conversation.

Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) converse fiercely with Nidhi and the latter leaves. Soon, Srishti notices Karan (Shakti Anand) standing behind her. The former gets worried and drags Preeta. Karan sees Srishti, wonders who the other lady is, and thinks about Preeta. Karan dodges her to meet Preeta. However, Srishti drags Preeta inside the auto and vanishes from the temple. Karan feels upset as his reunion with Preeta fails.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti go to the temple again the next day. However, this time Nidhi plans to end Preeta’s life. Hence, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) plans Preeta’s accident. While Preeta and Srishti come outside the temple, and Preeta tries to cross the road. Nidhi’s henchmen do rash driving to kill Preeta. However, Srishti witnesses a truck coming towards Preeta, pushing her way and saving her life.

What will happen next? Will Srishti find out this to be Preeta’s plan?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

