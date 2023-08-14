Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. Per the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti come to the temple to perform a special Pooja for Rajveer. Soon, Karan also lands at the same temple. Later, Preeta, Srishti, and Karan (Shakti Anand) stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face. She puts a veil on Preeta’s face and on herself to hide from Karan.

Dadi receives the thoughtful suggestion to enlist a full-time nurse. Responding promptly, the Luthra family contacts Palki to assist. Accompanied by her sister Shanaya, Palki (Sana Sayyad) arrives at the Luthra mansion, where Shanaya is captivated by its grandeur. Upon meeting Kavya, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and her as they engage in lively conversation.

In the coming episode, Srishti and Preeta get into a fierce conversation with Nidhi, and the latter leaves. Soon, Srishti notices Karan standing behind her. The former gets worried and drags Preeta. Karan sees Srishti, wonders who the other lady is, and thinks about Preeta. Karan dodges her to meet Preeta. However, Srishti drags Preeta inside the auto and vanishes from the temple. Karan feels upset as his reunion with Preeta fails.

What will happen next?

