Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Varun Makes Alia Unconscious, Preeta Gets Suspicious

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. According to the plot, an unknown person calls Rajveer and threatens him of harming his family if he doesn’t give the important papers of Karan Luthra. Rajveer in deliema decides to give him papers, but Shaurya and Kavya enter. Shaurya suspects Rajveer of stealing something, but Kavya denies it and takes Rajveer’s side. Soon, Kavya bursts out crying in front of everyone and hugs Preeta, calling her ‘Maa’ and then hugs Rajveer; it seems Kavya knows the truth about Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1830 8th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Varun tries to hide Alia amidst the Mehendi ceremony in the house. But frustrated with her questions, Varun hits her and makes her unconscious. Soon, Varun hides her beside the bed and leaves, but Kavya enters the scene, which leaves Varun in shock. On the other hand, Rajveer denies robbing papers from Karan’s locker. Preeta notices something fishy and suspects Varun.

