Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Episode: OMG! Varun Attacks Alia, Preeta Gets In Action Mode

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen an interesting drama with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Adrija Roy) planning to expose Varun. After Varun tries to kill Alia, she seeks help from Preeta and Palki. She also reveals that she is Varun’s first wife, which shocks Palki and Preeta. Palki, Preeta, and Alia plan to expose Varun during the Sangeet ceremony. On the other hand, Varun finds out Alia’s whereabouts, and he sends a goon to kidnap her. While Varun communicates with the goon, Palki overhears.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki share with Preeta that Varun knows about Alia staying at her home and that he has sent a goon to kidnap her. Soon, Preeta and Palki head to save Alia. They very silently enter the house and plan to face the goons. Varun also comes with the goons and attacks Alia. But Preeta gets into action mode, hitting the goons with a frying pan. She asks Palki and Alia to hide. Later, Palki very smartly locks the goons in a room.

On the other hand, Varun gets worried after getting locked. He asks the goons to get him free, or else Preeta and Palki will expose him, which will ruin his game plan.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.