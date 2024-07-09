Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Daljeet Slaps Palki Because Of Rajveer

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major twists with Shaurya’s (Baseer Ali) cunning plan of getting Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) arrested. According to the previous episode, Palki (Adrija Roy) asks Shaurya to stay away from her matter. On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes to the police station to meet Rajveer, where she overhears Nidhi and Aarohi talking about their conspiracy to get Rajveer arrested. She finds out that Nidhi instigated Shaurya to get Rajveer jailed. She reveals the truth in front of the police officers, who ask Preeta to convince Shaurya to withdraw the case. When Preeta asks Shaurya to withdraw the fake case from Rajveer, he denies it.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki come out of the room even though Daljeet locked her inside after slapping her twice. But with the help of her sister Shanaya, Palki comes out to save her love, Rajveer. Witnessing Palki’s craze for Rajveer and Preeta, Daljeet orders Palki to head to his Uncle’s home. But Palki denies going anywhere, which prompts Daljeet to slap Palki, but her grandmother stops her. Though Palki does not listen to Daljeet, she makes it clear that Palki is not married to the Rajveer, and she will not follow Preeta anymore. On the other hand, Palki breaks down and cries terribly.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta and Palki will come together to save Rajveer.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.