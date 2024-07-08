Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Nidhi Talks About Her Conspiracy Against Rajveer, Preeta Shocked

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed a nail-biting twist when Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) arrested under fake allegations. According to the previous episode, Shaurya’s cunning plan not only brings Rajveer to jail but also ruins his relationships. After Rajveer’s arrest, Shaurya instigates Palki’s (Adrija Roy) family. Soon, Palki meets Shaurya and warns him to stay away from Rajveer and his life. But Shaurya makes Rajveer feel worse by sharing that Palki’s family has asked her to break her relationship with Rajveer. On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets worried about Rajveer, and she comes to the police station.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Preeta finds out about Nidhi’s conspiracy. After Rajveer’s arrest, Nidhi meets Aarohi and shares about her conspiracy and how she instigated Shaurya. While Aarohi expresses her happiness and thanks God for getting Rajveer arrested. Preeta overhears their conversation and finds out about Nidhi’s conspiracy, which leaves her in deep shock. Soon, Preeta shares the truth with a police officer at the station. The police officer advises Preeta to talk to Shaurya and ask him to withdraw the complaint. Preeta goes to Shaurya, asking him to withdraw the case as Rajveer is innocent. But he straightforwardly denies it.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta will get her son out of jail.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.