Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Preeta Discovers Varun’s Truth, Palki Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few days with Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) release from the jail and Karan (Shakti Anand) exposing Shaurya (Baseer Al). According to the previous episode, Karan exposed Shaurya for falsely accusing Rajveer. Karan revealed that Shaurya plotted Rajveer in the fake case just to take revenge on him. When Karan raises questions about Shaurya’s upbringing, Nidhi enters the scene, emphasizing that Karan is trying to blame her indirectly. Soon, Karan and Nidhi end up in a heated argument. On the other hand, Varun tries to kill Alia.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki (Adrija Roy) find out Alia’s whereabouts, and she comes to meet her with Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Alia intensifies the scene, revealing that there is a truth after knowing that Kavya will not marry Varun. Hearing this, Palki and Preeta are surprised and interrogate Alia about the truth that may lead to the separation of Kavya and Varun. Alia, without hesitation, reveals that she is Varun’s first wife legally, leaving Preeta and Palki in deep shock.

It will be interesting to see in the future episodes how Preeta and Palki will expose Varun and save Kavya from his cunning planning.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.