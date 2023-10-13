Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi plans to kidnap Preeta

Nidhi learns about Karan and Rishabh’s plan and decides to make her new move to prevent them from meeting Preeta. Nidhi decides to hire a person to get Preeta kidnapped in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Oct,2023 15:44:03
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi plans to kidnap Preeta 861024

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) together. Karan then introduces Preeta to each member of the family.

Preeta does not recognize anyone from the Luthra family. However, she remembers Shaurya and gets emotional about seeing him. Nidhi witnesses the drama and stops Shaurya from accepting Preeta as his mother. Nidhi reveals how she has handled the family in Preeta’s absence. Preeta gets emotional and decides to leave her family for Nidhi in exchange for her sacrifices. Soon, Preeta and Karan hug each other which shocks Nidhi. But ultimately it all turns out to be Nidhi’s imagination.

In the coming episode, Karan and Rishabh get together to find Preeta. They also hire a person to find Preeta as soon as possible. Nidhi learns about Karan and Rishabh's plan and decides to make her new move to prevent them from meeting Preeta. Nidhi decides to hire a person to get Preeta kidnapped.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1671 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Nidhi witnesses the drama and stops Shaurya from accepting Preeta as his mother. Later, Preeta and Karan hug each other which shocks Nidhi. But ultimately it all turns out to be Nidhi’s imagination.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

