Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta

Nidhi also reveals to attack Rajveer to harm Preeta. Srishti gets angry and warns her. However, Nidhi mentions that she would continue to trouble Rajveer to target Preeta in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Oct,2023 18:06:05
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gear up for dahi handi competition and the family gets excited to the competition between the two. Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reaches the makti first. He manages to break it and wins the competition.

Nidhi, Preeta, and Srishti come to the police station as Shambhu makes a big confession. During the interrogation, the Police ask Nidhi to confess her crime in front of all. However, when Preeta asks Shambhu to confess, Nidhi is shocked as she fears getting arrested. Soon, Shambhu’s lawyer comes with bail papers and gets him out. Srishti and Preeta are shocked by the devolvement.

In the coming episode, Nidhi leaves the police station when Srishti confronts her. Nidhi reveals to Srishti that she got Shambhu out on bail as he is her pawn. Nidhi also reveals to attack Rajveer to harm Preeta. Srishti gets angry and warns her. However, Nidhi mentions that she would continue to trouble Rajveer to target Preeta. Srishti gets worried for Rajveer and Preeta.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

