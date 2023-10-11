Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance

Daljeet comes with sweet and announces Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance. However, Rajveer disapproves of their alliance and asks Daljeet to not get the two married in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 11:32:50
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance 860355

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shanaya gains consciousness and comes down before the Luthra family. Nidhi gets angry at her for trapping Shaurya in her plan. Hence, Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, the Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya.

Rakhi mentions how her bahu was middle class and she was perfect for the family. She also approves Shanaya and Shaurya’s alliance which angers Nidhi. The Luthra family continues praising Preeta in front of Nidhi, angering her. Later, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) together.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Palki struggle to speak to each other post their confession. Srishti notices the cute chemistry between the two and smiles. Later, when they enjoy a meal together, Daljeet comes with sweets and announces Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance. However, Rajveer disapproves of their alliance and asks Daljeet to not get the two married as Shaurya is not the right guy for Shanaya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1669 11th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Karan fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal 860105
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan 860096
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested 860094
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 859933
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan 859931
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan
Kumkum Bhagya update: Krishna Kaul gets kiss of love from Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip 859878
Kumkum Bhagya update: Krishna Kaul gets kiss of love from Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip

Latest Stories

I do believe in the institution of marriage: Karishma Kotak 860359
I do believe in the institution of marriage: Karishma Kotak
Breaking News: Aamir Khan's Surprise Announcement: Upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par' to Bring Laughter and Heart to Audiences 860346
Breaking News: Aamir Khan’s Surprise Announcement: Upcoming film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ to Bring Laughter and Heart to Audiences
"Tejas' explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche" says Kangana Ranaut 860343
“Tejas’ explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche” says Kangana Ranaut
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage 860340
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage
Amitabh Bachchan: What A Journey It Has Been 860337
Amitabh Bachchan: What A Journey It Has Been
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860232
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill
Read Latest News