Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shanaya gains consciousness and comes down before the Luthra family. Nidhi gets angry at her for trapping Shaurya in her plan. Hence, Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, the Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya.

Rakhi mentions how her bahu was middle class and she was perfect for the family. She also approves Shanaya and Shaurya’s alliance which angers Nidhi. The Luthra family continues praising Preeta in front of Nidhi, angering her. Later, Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) together.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Palki struggle to speak to each other post their confession. Srishti notices the cute chemistry between the two and smiles. Later, when they enjoy a meal together, Daljeet comes with sweets and announces Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance. However, Rajveer disapproves of their alliance and asks Daljeet to not get the two married as Shaurya is not the right guy for Shanaya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1669 11th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Karan fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta.