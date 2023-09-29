Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition

Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reach the makti first and wins the competition in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Sep,2023 14:46:03
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta, Srishti, and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she will keep a keen eye on her and will not spare her if she is caught red-handed.

Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Despite Srishti’s plea for him to reconsider, Rajveer remains resolute in his decision to attend the competition. Concerned for Rajveer, Preeta decides to go to Luthra house to get Rajveer back.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Shaurya gear up for dahi handi competition and the family get excited to the competition between the two. Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reach the makti first. He manages to break it and wins the competition.

Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reach the makti first and wins the competition. Check out the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

