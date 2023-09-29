Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta, Srishti, and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she will keep a keen eye on her and will not spare her if she is caught red-handed.

Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Despite Srishti’s plea for him to reconsider, Rajveer remains resolute in his decision to attend the competition. Concerned for Rajveer, Preeta decides to go to Luthra house to get Rajveer back.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Shaurya gear up for dahi handi competition and the family get excited to the competition between the two. Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reach the makti first. He manages to break it and wins the competition.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1662 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

