Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires

Shaurya gets shocked to see Shanaya in the room and tries to open the door. However, he fails to do so and gets worried of being trapped in his own plan in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 16:07:18
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) leaves the police station when Srishti confronts her. Nidhi reveals to Srishti that she got Shambhu out on bail as he is her pawn. Nidhi also reveals to attack Rajveer to harm Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Srishti gets angry and warns her. However, Nidhi mentions that she would continue to trouble Rajveer to target Preeta. Srishti gets worried for Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta.

Shaurya drugs the prasad and gives it to Shanaya and Rajveer. He decides to lock them in a room. Soon, Rajveer and Shanaya feel dizzy because of Shaurya’s drugged prasad. As per Shaurya’s plan, intoxicated Rajveer and Shanaya are in the same room. Shaurya gathers the family in the living room to show them a live video of Shanaya and Rajveer being in a room. However, Palki realizes that Shaurya has drugged the ‘prasad’ and decides to save Rajveer from his plan.

In the coming episode, Shanaya and Rajveer manage to come out of the room and in a dizzy state Shanaya lands in Shaurya’s room. Unfortunately, the door gets locked of the room as a flower vase falls at the door. Shaurya gets shocked to see Shanaya in the room and tries to open the door. However, he fails to do so and gets worried of being trapped in his own plan.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1666 5th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya gets shocked to see Shanaya in the room and tries to open the door. However, he fails to do so and gets worried of being trapped in his own plan.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

