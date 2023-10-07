Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter

Srishti acts of getting unconscious. Soon, Preeta and one of the maids of Luthra family take her to a room. Karan happens to enter the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Oct,2023 11:54:16
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya get locked in one room and Rajveer and Palki are stuck together in another room. Shanaya reveals to Shaurya that she loves him and Shaurya too responds to her feelings. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) holds Palki’s (Sana Sayyad) hands and confesses his love. Palki blushes and feels happy to learn Rajveer’s feelings. Meanwhile, the entire Luthra family watches their love confessions on camera and gets happy.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) comes to Luthra house to save Rajveer from Nidhi’s evil plans. However, Preeta too comes to Luthra house following Srishti. The latter gets worried as she fears Preeta might have an encounter with Karan and the Luthra family. Hence, she acts of getting unconscious. Soon, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and one of the maids of Luthra family take her to a room.

Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan. The latter is shocked to see her. Soon, Srishti throws a vase to distract Karan (Shakti Anand), pulls Preeta towards her, and asks the maid to stand in place of Preeta. Karan was shocked to see Preeta vanish and the maid in place of Preeta. Srishti and Preeta manage to escape from the room.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

