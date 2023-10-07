Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya get locked in one room and Rajveer and Palki are stuck together in another room. Shanaya reveals to Shaurya that she loves him and Shaurya too responds to her feelings. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) holds Palki’s (Sana Sayyad) hands and confesses his love. Palki blushes and feels happy to learn Rajveer’s feelings. Meanwhile, the entire Luthra family watches their love confessions on camera and gets happy.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) comes to Luthra house to save Rajveer from Nidhi’s evil plans. However, Preeta too comes to Luthra house following Srishti. The latter gets worried as she fears Preeta might have an encounter with Karan and the Luthra family. Hence, she acts of getting unconscious. Soon, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and one of the maids of Luthra family take her to a room.

Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan. The latter is shocked to see her. Soon, Srishti throws a vase to distract Karan (Shakti Anand), pulls Preeta towards her, and asks the maid to stand in place of Preeta. Karan was shocked to see Preeta vanish and the maid in place of Preeta. Srishti and Preeta manage to escape from the room.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1668 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Srishti acts of getting unconscious. Soon, Preeta and one of the maids of Luthra family take her to a room. Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan.