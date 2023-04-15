Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, Shiv catches Sumeet and gets him arrested. Ishani gives a false statement, and Sumeet gets out as she gets threatened by Bhupen and Meena. Shiv threatens Ishani and says that he will ruin her life.

Ishani breaks down after giving a false statement. She further gets threatened by Bhupen. Hence, Ishani decides to marry Sumeet to save Shiv from trouble. Shiv learns about Ishani’s marriage decision, and he gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Shiv barges into Ishani’s house after finding out about her marriage with Sumeet. However, he fails to find Ishani’s home. Shiv asks Rachana about her, and she reveals the information on one condition. Shiv gives her money, and she reveals the information. Soon, Shiv decides to head to where Ishani is getting married to Sumeet and stop the marriage.

Will Shiv succeed in his plan?

