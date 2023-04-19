Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Shiv brings Ishani home, but the family refuses to accept this marriage. However, Ishani stands for her rights and takes NGO women’s help. Ishani finally gets an entry into Dhoopar’s house. However, none of the family members welcome her. Meena warns Ishani that she will never be able to make a place for herself in the house. Ishani takes up the challenge and promises to win Shiv’s love within one week.

Ishani prepares like a new bride in Shiv’s room the next morning. Shiv witnesses Ishani in his room and gets angry. He holds Ishani’s hand and asks her to leave. However, Ishani’s saree gets tangled in Shiv’s neck, and the two fall onto the bed. Ishani and Shiv have an eye-lock moment. Later, Ishani prepares prashad for all but puts peanuts in the dish. Kiran, who is allergic, eats the prashad and falls sick.

In the coming episode, Shiv worries about his mother’s health. However, Ishani comes up with a solution. Shiv gets angry with Ishani for risking his mother’s life. He holds Ishani’s hands and threatens to kill her if his mother falls sicker. Soon, Ishani’s father, Jagdish enters their house and gets shocked to witness Shiv’s behavior with his daughter.

Will Kiran recover? Will Jagdish fight for Ishani’s rights?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.