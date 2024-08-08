Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay’s secret about Vaiju comes out; Jaya shows her trust in Ranvijay

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) taking the bullet that was aimed at Ranvijay. We saw Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) struggling hard to revive and save Vaiju’s life. At the hospital, when Vaiju was declared dead, Ranvijay pleaded with God to give her life and that was when Vaiju started breathing again. Ranvijay showed his concern and care for Vaiju by frequently visiting the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Jaya (Reshma Merchant) noticing the file of Vaiju in which Ranvijay had put his name as Vaiju’s husband. Surekha will also witness this and will make an issue out of it at home. She will show the file to Vasundhara and other family members and will tell them that there is something fishy between Ranvijay and Vaiju. However, Jaya will not believe anything. Ranvijay will try to reason it out with Jaya, but Jaya will tell all that she trusts Ranvijay a lot and will not doubt him. Ranvijay, however, will feel guilty.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.