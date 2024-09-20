Main Dil Tum Dhadkan Spoiler: Vrinda Gives Birth To A Stillborn Baby And Falls Unconscious

Get ready for an emotional ride with ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ on Shemaroo Umang! In the latest episode, viewers experience a shocking twist as Vrinda, played by Radhika Muthukumar, gives birth to a stillborn baby and falls unconscious, leaving her family heartbroken.

At the same time, Deepika, Keshav’s wife, has just welcomed a healthy baby boy but struggles to balance her dreams with the demands of motherhood. Feeling overwhelmed, she asks the doctor to get rid of her baby, unable to face the new responsibilities. In a dramatic turn, the doctor suggests a plan to exchange the newborn to save Vrinda’s life, leading to a tangled web of emotions.

Radhika Muthukumar, reflecting on her character Vrinda’s poignant journey, expresses her deep emotions, said, “It’s truly heartbreaking even to think that a mother might lose her child, and here I am playing a character who, because of an accident, is uncertain about what the future holds for her unborn child. When this scene was narrated to me, I couldn’t help but feel immense sympathy for all the women who endured this painful reality. The sadness and heartache of losing a child are unimaginable, and it’s a struggle that no mother should ever have to face. This role has opened my eyes to the profound grief that accompanies such a loss.”

How will this decision affect Vrinda, Deepika, Keshav (played by Zohaib Siddqui) and the baby? ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ beautifully explores themes of love, loss, and the true essence of motherhood, showing that the bond between a mother and child goes beyond just blood relations.

Don’t miss out on this powerful story that’s sure to touch your heart. Catch ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM on Shemaroo Umang!