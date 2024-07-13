Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Twist: Arya rebels; marries Janvi against his father’s wishes

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) telling his family about him loving Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and accepting her son Kian as his own son. However, Brijbhushan Bundela had his own plans wherein he foiled Arya’s trust in him by going and offering Janvi a cheque where she could fill the money she wanted to leave his son alone. We saw Janvi promising Brijbhushan Bundela that she would go away from Arya.

The upcoming episode will see Arya taking a drastic reaction. The Bundela house will be jubilant after the senior Bundela will bag an election seat. The family will organize a special puja in the house to kickstart his political campaign. However, Arya will rebel and will bring Janvi to the house. He will tell all present about his father offering money to Janvi. He will break the table, pile them together, create fire, and will take saath phere in total filmy style with Janvi. The marriage will end in Arya filling the hairline of Janvi with sindoor.

What will happen after the wedding? Will the Bundelas be forced to accept the wedding?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.