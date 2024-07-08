Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Twist: Aryaman and Janvi set out to search for Kian; Kian’s life in danger

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Ujjwala suffering heartbreak after the kid she brought from the orphanage was taken away by its real parent. The news surfacing against Suyash has made him angry, and he blamed Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and her family for all the problems in his life. As we know, Suyash has been angry at both Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and Janvi for keeping silent about Maushumi’s love life. We have seen Kian being put in danger by Prince. He made him drink cough syrup meant for adults, which made him doze off in the last seat of the school bus. The bus driver parked the bus in the garage and went away, without being aware that Kian was inside.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi being worried for Kian’s well-being. They will check with the school authorities, bus driver and conductor, but will not get enough knowledge on Kian’s whereabouts.

Aryaman and Janvi will finally get to know that Kian is in the bus. They will go to the parked area to find him. Amidst this, Kian’s life will be in danger as he will start to feel the after-effects of having the whole bottle of cough syrup.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 65 2nd July Written Episode Update

Kian was left sleeping in the back seat of the school bus. When he got up, he started to hallucinate being with his mother. Kian cried for his mother.

Will Aryaman and Janvi find Kian on time?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.