Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Twist: Janvi rejects Aryaman’s love; gives her reasoning

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) trying to convince Janvi (Ulka Gupta) of his love. However, Janvi has not been able to express her love for various reasons. Kian has been angry at Aryaman as he has made his mother sad. We saw how Arya gave Janvi a saree and asked her to wear it if she approved of his love. But when Janvi’s saree got spoilt, she had no option but to wear the saree given by Arya. This made Arya excited, but Janvi told him that she wore it as she had no other option.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi being shocked at Brijbhushan’s reaction to Ujjwala deciding to adopt a baby from the orphanage. As we know, Ujjwala has been depressed as she cannot conceive. She will be seen going to the orphanage and liking a baby and deciding to adopt it. However, Brijbhushan will express his anger and call the kid an outsider. This will shock Janvi. She will term this as a reason to reject Aryaman’s love. She will tell Arya that being Kian’s mother, she cannot hear such wrong words for her son. This will prompt her to not accept Arya’s love.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 65 2nd July Written Episode Update

Ujjwala assumed she was pregnant and got happy. Later, she got to know that Raina was pregnant. Raina who got to know about her pregnancy, decided to abort the kid. She humiliated Ujjwala, which made her sad.

What will happen now?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.