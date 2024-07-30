Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Anushka’s plan to trap Aryaman; Janvi is shocked

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) trying to keep himself united with Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and Kian, even after the big revelation of him being the real father of Kian. Amidst this, Anushka (Praachi Bohra) has shown her evil intentions as she is shown to have dragged the name of Aryaman falsely into her life. She is now determined to get closer to Aryaman and send Janvi out of his life.

The upcoming episode will see Anushka planning big to create a misunderstanding between Arya and Janvi. She will play up on the fact that Arya continues to be drawn towards her. She will fake an electric shock in the washroom. She will be in a bathrobe when she will fake being in trouble. Arya will come running into the bathroom to save her. He will lift her in his arms and will rush her for medical aid to the room. Janvi will spot them together on the bed when Arya will be about to place Anushka on the bed.

What will happen next?

