Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Aryaman gives Janvi a gun; asks her to shoot him

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen Anushka’s (Praachi Bohra) entry creating more drama in the plot. She is Kian’s biological mother and she has pointed to Aryaman (Karan Vohra), stating him to be the real father of Kian. While Arya does not even recognize Anushka, there is tension brewing over Kian and who he should live with. While Janvi (Ulka Gupta) has pleaded with her sister to allow Kian to stay with her, Aryaman cannot believe that he is Kian’s father.

The upcoming episode will see Raina trying to throw Janvi out of the house. However, Arya will stop it. Arya will plead with Janvi to forgive him, as he does not remember how he was involved with Anushka. When Janvi will not forgive him, Arya will give her gun with a long barrel, and aim it at himself and will ask her to shoot him to death. Aryaman will be very stressed as he will not know what to do with Janvi and Kian. Meanwhile, the wily and evil nature of Anushka will be shown too.

What will happen now? Is Arya truly Kian’s father?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.