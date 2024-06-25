Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Aryaman confesses his love for Janvi; Janvi stays shocked

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen the entry of Moushumi (Akshita Tiwari), who is the childhood friend of Aryaman (Karan Vohra). Brijbhushan Bundela has decided to get Suyash’s sister Moushumi married to Aryaman and has announced the same in the house. However, Moushumi who knows Arya very well, has confided in him that she loves another guy and has asked Arya to find a solution to the problem. Aryaman has agreed to help Moushumi without Suyash knowing about it. However, in all of this, Janvi (Ulka Gupta) has started to feel uncomfortable, seeing Arya with Moushumi.

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman finally confessing his love for Janvi. We saw Moushumi telling Arya that she could see the spark in his eye that was caused due to his love for Janvi. She urged him to talk to Janvi about it.

We will finally see Aryaman telling Janvi that he loves her a lot. A scorpion will be found on Janvi’s neck which will be seen by Arya. He will be tense for her safety and will, in a moment’s reaction, reveal how much he loves her. Janvi will be taken aback by this unexpected love confession coming from Arya.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 57 24th June Written Episode Update

Moushumi confessed before Aryaman that she was in love with someone else, and needed help from Arya to break the wedding. Arya promised to help her. Janvi could not see Arya getting comfortable with Moushumi.

What will happen now?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.