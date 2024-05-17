Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Aryaman promises to find a suitor for Kian’s mother; Kian dejected

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kian (Nihan Jain) being impressed time and again by his Hero Uncle, Aryaman (Karan Vohra). He has saved Kian and his mother from problem situations many times, and is the perfect father material according to Kian. We wrote about how Kian brought the Shagun ki Taal to seek alliance of his mother for Arya.

The upcoming episode will see Arya being shocked to see Kian bringing his mother’s alliance for him. He will want to tell the child that they both are extreme contrasts and they can never be together. He will cite examples of how a watermelon and a bitter gourd cannot be cooked together, and how one cannot play shuttle using a cricket bat.

When Kian will get disappointed, Arya will promise the child that he will help him out in finding a good suitor for his mother Janvi.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 18 16th May Written Episode Update

Raina insulted Janvi and she took it happily as she did not want Kian to know that he was being humiliated and scolded at work. Later, Arya and Janvi had a moment together when while fixing the bulb, Janvi fell and Arya caught her. The two had an eye lock holding each other’s hands.

What will happen next?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.