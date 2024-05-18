Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Kian celebrates Mother’s Day with Janvi; dresses her up elegantly

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media saw little Kian (Nihan Jain) keeping his fast for his mother’s good alliance. He has seen a husband and a father material in Aryaman (Karan Vohra), who he calls as the Hero Uncle. He wants him to marry his mother Janvi (Ulka Gupta). We saw Kian go to Arya with a Shagun ki Taal to marry his mother. However, Arya listed out the contrasting attributes in his mother and him and said they could not be together. But he promised the little boy that he would help him in finding an alliance for his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Kian very eager to celebrate Mother’s Day. He will decorate their house at he wee hours of the night and will surprise his mother Janvi. Later in the day, Kian will want his mother to be totally decked up for the Mother’s Day celebration to be held in their society. Kian will take extra care to give his mother the needed makeup and other necessities so that she showcases her beauty before Arya. Kian will want Arya to change his opinion about his mother’s unkempt ways, and will want her to look good at the event.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 19 17th May Written Episode Update

Kian brought a shagun ki taal for Arya, and requested him to marry his mother Janvi. Arya looked perplexed and listed out the dissimilarities between them and explained to the little boy why he could not marry his mother.

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.