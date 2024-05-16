Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Kian’s cute request to Arya; asks him to marry his mother

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Karan Vohra) turning out to be Janvi’s (Ulka Gupta) saviour when the goons attacked her in the house. As we know, Janvi was worried over Kian (Nihan Jain) and his admission in the Bundela International School. However, her attempt to save Brijbhushan impressed Ujjwala and she granted permission for Kian’s entry into the school. We saw how Arya was working as a trainee in his father’s hotel in order to find the culprits who attacked his father.

The upcoming episode will see major drama with Kian continuing to get impressed with his Hero Uncle Aryaman. As we know, Kian was seen fasting for his mother, so that she get a good suitor. In the upcoming episodes, he will bring a shagun ki taal to Arya, requesting him to marry his mother. This will be after Kian will see Arya and Janvi together when Arya will save Janvi from falling from the steps.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 17 15th May Written Episode Update

Brijbhushan wanted to write his will, and did not name Arya in his will. Raina forced her father to sign the will while Ujjwala and Suyash worried over his health.

What will Arya do?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.