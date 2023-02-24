Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree tells the family about the accident over the phone and they rush to the hospital. Meanwhile, Nandini gives birth to a baby boy. However, soon she slips into a coma. Ashish gets shocked to know about Nandini. On the other hand, Saransh’s state worsens.

The doctor tries to revive Saransh. However, the latter fails to respond to the treatment. Soon, the doctor declares Saransh dead and Sona breaks down. Ashish takes Maitree to the morgue and the latter gets shocked to see Saransh dead. Sona reveals to Maitree his death and she gets devastated.

Now, in the coming episode, Vasundhara learns about her daughter Nandini’s accident and comes to meet her. She calls a surgeon for treatment. While the surgeon treats Nandini, Ashish, and Vasundhara wait outside the ward. Ashish regrets giving a car to Saransh to drive. Soon, Vasundhara overhears him and lashes out at him for giving the car to a drug addict Saransh. Ashish gets shocked to learn the truth.

What will happen next?

