Rooprashmi Sharma will soon enter Zee TV's Maitree. This show is produced by Sunshine Productions. Her entry will further add to the problems of Maitree. Read this news here.

Actress Rooprashmi Sharma who was recently seen in the Sony SAB show Dil Diyan Gallan, will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree. The show is produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions Maitree on Zee TV.

As we know, the show has had the Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly) create problems for Maitree. We saw how Jhumki killed Harsh (Samarth Jurel) with a trishul. However, Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) has not given up and runs to his rescue. She has gotten to know that she can bring Harsh back to life with the help of Swaran Naagmani which is with Jhumki.

At this juncture, there will be a new entry in the show. Rooprashmi Sharma will enter the show as Jhumki’s mother. She will be the Naagin by name Rani.

As per a reliable source, “The entry of Naagin will also add to the problems of Maitree is bringing Harsh back to life. Rani will be a double-faced character.”

We buzzed Rooprashmi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

