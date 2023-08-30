Television | Spoilers

Maitree feels devastated after learning about Harsh’s death. Soon, she decides to save her husband and bring him back from the dead. She realises that she can save him only through the Swaran Naagmani in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Maitree, (Shrenu Parikh) Nandini, (Bhaweeka Choudhary) and Harsh (Samarth Jurel) save their family from an Icchadhari Naagin – Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly). While they were successful in escaping, Jhumki returns to the Tiwari Sadan with a motive to kill the whole family and hypnotizes everyone. Jhumki tricks everyone to get her married to Harsh, however, as the rituals begin, she uncovers how Harsh was the one who saved Maitree and betrayed her.

In the coming episode, Jhumki kills Harsh with a Trishul. As Maitree gets to know about Harsh’s death, she feels devastated and will try to find ways to save her husband and bring him back from the dead. She realizes that she can save him only through the Swaran Naagmani, which Jhumki has.

Will Maitree find Swaran Naagmani and save Harsh?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja. The show successfully completed 200 episodes which definitely called for a big celebration. The amazing milestone was celebrated on the set with a small cake-cutting ceremony. The entire team had a gala time as they cherished this special occasion together. Be it the cast members or the spot boy, everyone was extremely happy and excited to complete two centuries of the show.