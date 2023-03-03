Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree returns home with Ashish. However, Sona witnesses them and gets angry to see Maitree wearing a red hoodie. Sona gets angry at Maitree and again blames her for being shameless. Soon, she takes the baby from Maitree’s hand and kicks her out of the house. Maitree worries about the baby and cries.

Maitree refuses to leave and returns to the house for the baby. Ashish requests Maitree to take the baby so that he stops crying. Maitree plays with the baby and feeds him. The baby stops crying and Maitree feels relaxed. She hands over the baby to Ashish and decides to leave. However, Sona stops her and allows her to stay in the house for the baby’s sake.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree takes special care of the baby and makes him sleep. Soon, Maitree gets a call from Vasundhara. The latter informs her that Saransh was a drug addict which shocks Maitree. Vasundhara also mentions that Ashish knew about Saransh’s truth and he trapped her. The former also sends Saransh’s reports to Maitree which shocks the latter. Maitree decides to confront Ashish.

What will happen next? Will Maitree trust Ashish?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.