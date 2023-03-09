Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree’s parents tell Maitree about Saransh’s truth. However, Maitree refuses to believe. Soon, they show her some video proofs against Saransh which shocks her. Meanwhile, Vasundhara comes to snatch Nandini’s baby.

In front of the guests, Vasundhara reveals about Saransh being a drug addict and Ashish knowing the truth. Sona gets angry with Vasundhara for putting allegations about her son. Soon, she attempts to kill Vasundhara in anger. Soon, the latter calls the police to get arrested Sona on an attempt to murder charges. Police arrive and arrest Sona. Vasundhara asks Ashish to let her take the child and Nandini in order to save Sona. Ashish is forced to obey Vasundhara.

Now, in the coming episode, Sona gets angry at Maitree and blames her for all the troubles in their lives. She asks Maitree to leave when she is about to leave the house Sona warns her to never return. Maitree leaves with her parents. Ashish takes an oath to prove Saransh’s innocence to her.

What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to find proof?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.