Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Saransh’s mother announces the decision of taking the baraat back. Ashish requests her to not break Saransh and Maitree’s alliance and tries to make Saransh’s mother understand the situation. Scared by a thought, Saransh decides to marry Maitree.

Later, Saransh proposes to Maitree, and their wedding rituals begin. Soon, Saransh gets scared on seeing Vasundhara. He remembers that Vasundhara is the lady who has proof against her. However, he gets happy when Vasundhara decides to not stop the marriage in order to exact revenge on Maitree.

Now, in the coming episode, Vasundhara meets Nandini. However, she refuses to accept her and asks her to apologise to Ashish. She puts forth a condition to accept Vasundhara. Vasundhara does not apologise to Ashish. Meanwhile, Vasundhara also threatens to ruin Ashish’s career.

What will happen next? Will Nandini learn about Vasundhara’s plan?

