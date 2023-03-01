Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Sona gets angry at Maitree for wearing a colourful dress after Saransh’s death. She humiliates Maitree and makes her wear white. However, Ashish comes to Maitree’s rescue and tries to stop Sona. Soon, the latter gets angry and blames Maitree for Saransh’s death. She asks Maitree to leave the house.

Maitree refuses to leave the house and decides to stay with Sona and share her pain. Maitree also decides to take responsibility of the baby until Nandini is in a coma. Maitree informs Ashish that she will become Yashoda Maa for Nandini’s baby. Soon, Maitree decides to go to the hospital along with Ashish to take care of the baby.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree returns home with Ashish. However, Sona witnesses them and gets angry to see Maitree wearing a red hoodie. Sona gets angry at Maitree and again blames her for being shameless. Soon, she takes the baby from Maitree’s hand and kicks her out of the house. Maitree worries about the baby and cries.

What will happen next? Will Maitree return to the house?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.