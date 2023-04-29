Maitree spoiler: Ashish stops Maitree from leaving the house

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree brings the food for the goons, and they have it. Maitree gets happy as she feels her plan is working. Meanwhile, Nandish wakes up and comes down. Maitree witnesses him and fears. However, Ashish comes on time and saves Nandish. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son learns about Maitree’s plan of making them unconscious by giving them spiked food. He holds Maitree at gunpoint.

Maitree kicks Veeru and takes the gun in her hand. She risks her life to save the family. Soon, Ashish comes and beats Veeru for troubling his family. However, one of the goons wakes up and holds Sona at gunpoint. Veeru decides to put a bomb around one of the family members. He decides to tie it around Ashish, but Maitree risks her life. Veeru ties the bomb around Maitree.

In the coming episode, Maitree tricks Veeru and asks him to run away, or the police will put him in jail. Veeru gets fooled by Maitree, and he decides to run. However, Dinesh brings his police force and arrests Veeru. After the fiasco, Maitree decides to leave. However, Ashish stops her from leaving the house. Nandini gets upset with Ashish’s behaviour towards Maitree.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to stop Maitree?

