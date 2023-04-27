Maitree spoiler: Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son holds Maitree at gunpoint

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree wants to meet Nandish before leaving the house, but Nandini stops her. Maitree leaves the house, but Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son soon visits Ashish’s house with goons. He holds the entire Tiwari family at gunpoint. He decides to seek revenge on Ashish by troubling his family. While everyone thinks of a place to escape, Maitree worries for Nandish and his safety. She decides to risk her life to save Nandish.

Maitree goes to Nandish’s room and hides him inside the cupboard to save him from being caught by the goons. Later, Maitree plans to outsmart Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son and his team. She goes to prepare lunch and adds a tablet to the food, which will make them fall sick.

In the coming episode, Maitree brings the food for the goons, and they have it. Maitree gets happy as she feels her plan is working. Meanwhile, Nandish wakes up and comes down. Maitree witnesses him and fears. However, Ashish comes on time and saves Nandish. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son learns about Maitree’s plan of making them unconscious by giving them spiked food. He holds Maitree at gunpoint.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish save Maitree?

